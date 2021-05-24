Home / Sports / Tennis / Shapovalov pulls out of French Open due to shoulder injury
Shapovalov pulls out of French Open due to shoulder injury

The world number 14 lost to Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(6) 6-4 in Saturday's Geneva Open final.
Canadian Denis Shapovalov said on Sunday he will not play at the French Open due to a lingering shoulder injury.

"I'm saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I've made the difficult decision to withdrawal (sic) from @rolandgarros," he tweeted.

"Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros."

Shapovalov reached the second round at the French Open last year.

He is the latest player to withdraw from the claycourt Grand Slam, which begins on May 30, after former champions Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep also pulled out because of injuries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
