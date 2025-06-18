‘She’s going to be the boss’: Carlos Alcaraz reveals special US Open request to Emma Raducanu

The US Open, on Tuesday, announced a star-studded mixed doubles for the grand slam event, which will be played on Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong courts on 19 and 20 August, even before the tournament qualifiers get underway. And five-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz has been paired up with Emma Raducanu. Carlos Alcaraz will pair up with Emma Raducanu for US Open mixed doubles

Speaking at the at Queen's Club, after his 6-4, 7-6 win against Australia's Adam Walton in the opening round, Alcaraz revealed that it was him who approached the British No. 1 with the request to play mixed doubles in New York.

"I was thinking that I couldn't play better if it wasn't with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me – I made that special request," he said.

However, the former US Open winner did not instantly say yes to the partnership, which is already being called 'Alcaranu' by fans. "She took a while," the Spaniard laughed. "Not much, but she had to think a bit. But it wasn't in a minute."

Alcaraz's comment came amid his stellar run on the tour, where he won three straight tournaments, all on clay, including the French Open. He now aims to defend his Wimbledon crown for the second time in a row, having defeated Novak Djokovic in both the previous finals in London.

"She's going to be the boss," he said. "I've known Emma for a really long time and I have a really good relationship with her. We will try to win. But obviously it's going to be really, really fun."

The star-studded line-up includes the world No. 1s Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and former champions Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

"There is nothing I've been more excited about, energized about, than this event and what it will represent for the sport going forward: an opportunity to innovate and present the sport differently," said Lew Sherr, who recently announced he'll be leaving as chief executive of the US Tennis Association to become president of business operations with the New York Mets. "It's the only sport of any significance (with) men and women on the same field of play, at the same time, competing all out against one another."

The format also underwent a change—first-to-four-game sets until the final; no-ad scoring; match tiebreakers instead of a third set.

"Once there was an understanding of what the event was, (players) went and ran with it," said Eric Butorac, USTA senior director of player relations and business development. "They found their own partners — whether it was a friendship, a countryman or some even teaming up with a partner that they have off the court."