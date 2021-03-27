Home / Sports / Tennis / Simona Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury
Simona Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury

“I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches, but unfortunately I can’t,” Halep said in a statement.
No. 3-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her third-round match Saturday because of a right shoulder injury.

Halep earned her 400th career win with a comeback victory over Caroline Garcia in the second round. She had been scheduled to next meet Anastasija Sevastova, who advanced to the fourth round.

