Home / Sports / Tennis / Stefanos Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer
tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer

After a closely contested opening set when Tsitsipas could manage only a single break of the 95th-ranked Ymer's serve, the Greek raised his level to turn the match into a one-sided affair at John Cain Arena.
Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand to Sweden's Mikael Ymer during their third-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.(AP)

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas put in a dominant performance to thrash Swede Mikael Ymer 6-4 6-1 6-1 and canter into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

After a closely contested opening set when Tsitsipas could manage only a single break of the 95th-ranked Ymer's serve, the Greek raised his level to turn the match into a one-sided affair at John Cain Arena.

Tsitsipas broke his fellow 22-year-old's serve twice in the second set and four times in the third while suffering just a single break on his own serve, while Ymer did not help his own cause with 36 unforced errors.

Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, will next meet the winner of the match between Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini and Russian Karen Khachanov, who is seeded 19th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP