Home / Sports / Tennis / Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023; Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Prajwal lose

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023; Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Prajwal lose

tennis
Published on Feb 21, 2023 09:55 PM IST

Prajnesh had his moments against Serbian Hamad Medjedovic but the latter was way better in the crucial moments, emerging a 6-3, 6-4 winner. Karnataka ład Prajwal could not counter Taipei’s Jason Jung and bowed out after a 2-6, 2-6 defeat.

Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal
ByHT Sports Desk

Sumit Nagal kept the Indian hopes alive in the DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2023 with an intensely-fought 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4 win over Ly Nam Hoang of Vietnam in the Round of 32 at the KSLTA Stadium on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two other Indians in action--Prajnesh Gunneswaran and SD Prajwal crashed out of the Round of 32.

Prajnesh had his moments against Serbian Hamad Medjedovic but the latter was way better in the crucial moments, emerging a 6-3, 6-4 winner. Karnataka ład Prajwal could not counter Taipei’s Jason Jung and bowed out after a 2-6, 2-6 defeat.

Nagal made up for those disappointments to a certain extent, getting better of a sticky Nam Hoang. The first set drifted into tie-break after both the players traded a couple of breaks in the early part.

The Indian came up with a solid game in the tie-break to build a 6-3 lead and then grabbed the set. Nam Hoang produced a grittier show in the second set winning it 7-5.

Nagal and Nam Hoang again traded breaks in the third set but the Indian managed to hold his nerve in the 10th game to earn the decisive break, closing out the match.

Earlier, Max Purcell, who had won the title in Chennai a couple of days ago, provided a shock result on the day when he dumped No. 4 seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria in a tight three-set contest 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.

However, it was the end of the road for Leo Borg, son of legendary Bjorn Borg, as he lost to Yu Hsiou Hsu 2-6, 3-6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sumit nagal prajnesh gunneswaran
sumit nagal prajnesh gunneswaran
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out