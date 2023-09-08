Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Sports / Tennis / India's Sumit Nagal shocks top seed in straight sets, storms into semis of Austrian Challenger

India's Sumit Nagal shocks top seed in straight sets, storms into semis of Austrian Challenger

PTI |
Sep 08, 2023 09:18 PM IST

Playing for the third time in their career, Nagal registered a 7-6, 6-3 win over world number 88 Ramos-Vinolas on centre court.

India's Sumit Nagal pulled off a stunning straight set win over top seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas to enter the men's singles semifinals at Austrian Challenger event at Tulln (Austria) on Friday.

Sumit Nagal

Playing for the third time in their career, Nagal registered a 7-6, 6-3 win over world number 88 Ramos-Vinolas on centre court.

The 26-year-old from Jhajjar will face the winner of the match between German H Squire and fourth seed Italian F Cobolli.

The duo came into the tournament with a 1-1 head-to-head count with Nagal losing to Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires back in 2021.

World number 189 Nagal beat Daniel Masur and Vitaliy Sachko on way to the quarterfinals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sumit nagal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP