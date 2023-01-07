Tata Open Maharashtra Final - Tallon Griekspoor vs Benjamin Bonzi: What is at stake

After a calm and composed Tallon Griekspoor took down Russian eighth seed Aslan Karatsev 7-6(4) 6-1 in the first semifinal at the Tata Open Maharashtra on early Friday evening, he awaited a "very special" and rare all-Dutch final. Botic van de Zandschulp, seeded second, was the favourite in the second singles tie of the evening, against world no.60 Benjamin Bonzi. But the resilient Frenchman held off the Netherlands star, winning 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-1, to set up title clash with Griekspoor.

Griekspoor put on an immaculate serving performance, winning and losing on four points each behind his first and second serve, which eventually proved to be the difference against three-time tour-level titlist Karatsev. The world no.95 had notched up a memorable 2021 season, winning eight Challenger-level titles, a world record in itself, but has failed to emulate the same on ATP tour, having never made it past the quarters.

Like the 26-year-old, Bonzi too is a record holder with six Challenger trophies in the same 2021 season, three of which came in consecutive tournaments, however, he has managed to go a few steps ahead of Griekspoor in terms of reproducing the same level in ATP tour events. In the 2022, he reached the semis twice - at Open 13 in Marseilles and in Mallorca Championships - and lost on both occasions. But on Friday night, not only did he cross that barrier in the very first event of his 2023 season, Bonzi managed to crack the Botic code in his third attempt, having lost twice before in last three years.

While it was high-class serving for Griekspoor, Bonzi was spectacular on the return against the world no.35 as he converted four of the 11 break points. He had raced to a 4-2 lead in the second set before Botic rallied back to force a decider after winning the tie-breaker. Bonzi however bounced back in supreme fashion, conceding only six points in his 5-0 lead in the third set before closing it 6-1.

What is at stake at Tata Open Maharashtra Final?

First tour-level title

Both Bonzi and Griekspoor will have a chance at bagging their first ever ATP title.

Bonzi to become French No.1 with title

If Bonzi emerges as the winner, he will jump 19 places up the ATP rankings chart to take a career-high position of 41. This will subsequently make him the the top-ranked French player in the ATP tour, surpassing Adrian Mannarino, who is ranked 43 in the world.

Up the ladder will go Griekspoor as well

A title win will see the Netherlands international jump 34 places to take the 61th rank. He is however, at present, guaranteed a jump to rank 76 on the ATP chart.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Benjamin Bonzi - Head-to-head tie

They faced each other only once before, back in 2017 in the first round of the Internationaux de Tennis de Blois. Bonzi had won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(1).

“It’s funny I’m playing against Tallon, he beat me on that Challenger year. It was crazy,” Bonzi said in the post-match press conference after his semi-final win.

“Me and Bonzi are of the same age. We basically played juniors together. We have known each other for a long time,” Griekspoor added.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Benjamin Bonzi - Stats from 5th Tata Open

SERVE STATS

Tallon Griekspoor Benjamin Bonzi 1st serve points won 85.08% (97/114) 75.67% (140/185) 2nd serve points won 64.28% (36/56) 55.67% (54/97) Service games won 30/31 38/45

RETURN STATS

Tallon Griekspoor Benjamin Bonzi Points won against 1st serve 31.08% (36/113) 34.9% (65/186) Points won against 2nd serve 39.3% (24/61) 54.08% (53/98)) Return Games won 7/30 14/42 Break Points converted 7/15 14/32

