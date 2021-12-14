Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Thiem delays comeback, pulls out of Abu Dhabi event
tennis

Thiem delays comeback, pulls out of Abu Dhabi event

Dominic Thiem has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June and the 28-year-old, who has slipped to 15th in the world rankings, was unable to defend his 2020 U.S. Open crown.
Thiem delays comeback, pulls out of Abu Dhabi event(Twitter)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Reuters |

Austria's Dominic Thiem has delayed his comeback from a wrist injury and pulled out of the Dec. 16-18 Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, the former U.S. Open champion said on Tuesday.

Thiem has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June and the 28-year-old, who has slipped to 15th in the world rankings, was unable to defend his 2020 U.S. Open crown.

"I was looking forward to making my return to competition at Abu Dhabi but I feel that I am yet not ready to compete at the highest level," Thiem said in a statement.

"It's disappointing to not take part this year but I need to continue my preparation for the upcoming season. I truly hope to return to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the future."

With Norway's Casper Ruud also pulling out, Britain's Dan Evans and American Taylor Fritz will take part instead.

Britain's U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu nL1N2SY115 was forced to pull out of the event on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

RELATED STORIES

Organisers said Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who rose to 10th in the women's rankings this year, would take her place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dominic thiem
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP