'This is midlife crisis after Alcaraz loss': Djokovic's shocking new look ahead of US Open creates internet furore

It has been more than three weeks since that heartbreaking final on Centre Court in Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic has since remained out of tennis action, opting out of tune-event for the 2023 US Open in Toronto. He has spent time off with his family on vacation as evident through various pictures and videos on social media. But with his return date nearing, Djokovic has started training yet again as the Serb eyes a return to U.S soil for the first time in two years. Novak Djokovic's new look days after Wimbledon heartbreak sends fans into overdrive

On Friday, a video went viral on internet of Djokovic's first training session since that loss to Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon. The 36-year-old was seen exercising in what seemed sort of a private park, but what left fans bemused was his new look. Djokovic sported a bushy new and a moustache, sending fans into overdrive.

Where will Novak Djokovic play next?

After opting out of the Rogers Cup, as pre-planned, Djokovic will head towards Cincinnati Masters, which will remain his sole preparatory event before the US Open. He will also play doubles in that event as well, as recently confirmed.

This will be Djokovic's first appearance in an US Open tune-up event after the U.S government eased Covid restrictions to allow the entry of unvaccinated foreigners into the country.

Djokovic will remain in hunt for a 24th Grand Slam major after having missed the opportunity to scripting Open Era record in Wimbledon against Alcaraz, who will head to the Flushing Meadows as the defending champion.

After the end of the North American hardcourt swing, Djokovic will be part of 2023 Davis Cup finals where Serbia has been grouped with Spain, the Czech Republic, and South Korea. The event will be held in Valencia September 12 to 17.

“I didn't play last year - I felt guilty because I was hoping that the boys would get through the group in Valencia, so I could join them in Malaga. That format has been established for several years, we had a tough group last year," Djokovic had said.

“It is true that the schedule is inconvenient, that it is played a week after the final of the US Open,” he admitted. “I hope that I will be healthy and that I will be available.”

