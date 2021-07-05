Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Tokyo Olympics: Roger Federer to be part of Switzerland team- Report
tennis

Tokyo Olympics: Roger Federer to be part of Switzerland team- Report

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has been selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020 by the Swiss Olympic Association on Monday. Federer will represent his nation in the men's singles tennis tournament and it will be his third Olympic Games.
ANI | By hindustantimes.com, Bern [switzerland]
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Wimbledon -Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his third-round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie,(REUTERS)

Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, has been reportedly selected by the Swiss Olympic Association on Monday for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The forthcoming Summer Games will be his third Olympics.

According to a report in ANI, Federer will take part in the men's singles event. The Swiss Maestro is currently in London, England, participating at the Wimbledon Championships.

WATCH | Roger Federer takes walk around the Wimbledon Club on last Middle Sunday, speaks to fans with special message- WATCH

The 39-year-old, who turns 40 the day the Games finish, won gold in doubles with partner Stan Wawrinka at Beijing 2008, and silver at London 2012 when he was beaten by Team GB's Andy Murray. Federer missed Rio 2016 due to a knee injury.

Federer is the only representative for the Swiss men's team. The women's team features Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic, who are playing in the singles and doubles.

The tennis event at Tokyo 2020 starts on July 24 and finishes on August 1. It comprises men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

116 Swiss athletes are traveling to the Olympic Games, which will take place in Tokyo from July 23. This is the largest delegation from Switzerland to the Summer Olympics since it was first held in 1896. 105 Swiss athletes took part in the Games in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

Federer, in a bid to win his ninth Wimbledon title, will take on Lorenzo Sonego at centre court during their fourth-round match. So far, it's been all good for the 39-year-old, who beat Adrian Mannarino in the first round after surviving a huge scare. In the second round, he swept aside Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets, while beating Cameron Norrie in a four-set game in the third round on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 roger federer
TRENDING NEWS

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP