Top 5 contenders for US Open 2024 women's title: Coco Gauff to face stiff challenge from Sabalenka, Swiatek

As the 2024 US Open approaches, the women’s singles competition promises to be one of the most closely contested in recent years. Several top players are in contention, each bringing their unique strengths and recent performances to the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. Aryna Sabalenka at the net with Iga Swiatek of Poland(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Iga Świątek heads into the tournament as the top seed and a strong favorite. The Polish star has enjoyed a dominant season, highlighted by her third consecutive French Open title. Her exceptional clay-court performance continued with a strong showing on hard courts, where she has proven her versatility.

Iga Swiatek of Poland(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

However, her surprising exit at Wimbledon and a semifinal loss at the Olympics have shown that even the world’s best can be vulnerable. Despite these setbacks, Świątek’s consistency and ability to bounce back from losses makes her a crucial player to watch.

Coco Gauff, the defending US Open champion, will look to replicate her success from last year. Gauff’s season has been a rollercoaster, with highs and lows testing her resilience. She reached the quarterfinals of the Olympics, but her early exits in subsequent tournaments, including the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens, have raised questions about her current form.

Coco Gauff holds up the championship trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in 2023(AP)

Gauff’s recent struggles may cast doubt on her ability to defend her title, but her familiarity with the courts and the home crowd’s support could provide the boost she needs.

Aryna Sabalenka has had a year marked by both victories and setbacks. After a strong start to the season, including a win at the Australian Open, Sabalenka’s momentum was halted by a shoulder injury that forced her to withdraw from Wimbledon.

Aryna Sabalenka(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Her return to form at the Cincinnati Open, where she won the title by defeating top players, including Świątek, signals that she is once again a major contender. Sabalenka’s decisive game, mainly her serve, makes her a dangerous opponent on the fast, hard courts of the US Open. With 15 career titles to her name, including six at the WTA 1000 level, Sabalenka’s recent resurgence positions her as a serious threat to take the title.

Jessica Pegula has been one of the most consistent performers on the WTA Tour, reaching the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slam tournaments and establishing herself as a top-three player in singles. Pegula’s versatility extends to doubles, where she has also achieved success.

Jessica Pegula of the United States(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Her ability to perform under pressure and her track record in significant tournaments make her a strong contender at the US Open. With six singles titles and seven doubles titles to her name, Pegula is a player who can never be underestimated.

Elena Rybakina rounds out the list of top contenders. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has continued to impress with her powerful baseline game and strong serve. Rybakina has shown that she can compete at the highest level on hard courts, with titles at Indian Wells and the Italian Open this year.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina(AFP)

Her aggressive style of play is well-suited to the fast conditions at the US Open, where her ability to dictate points and take control of matches will be key. As she looks to add another Grand Slam title to her resume, Rybakina will be one of the players to watch closely in New York.