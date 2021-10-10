Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Top-seeds Medvedev, Pliskova roll to wins at Indian Wells
tennis

Top-seeds Medvedev, Pliskova roll to wins at Indian Wells

Top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova rolled to straight-set victories at the BNP Paribas Open, when several lower-seeded players were knocked out.
Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova advanced to the next round. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 02:30 PM IST
AP |

Top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova rolled to straight-set victories at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, when several lower-seeded players were knocked out.

Medvedev beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, extending his winning streak to eight matches dating to his U.S. Open championship last month. Medvedev never faced a break point against McDonald, who was was broken three times.

“I'm actually really pleased because usually I haven't played well in Indian Wells and I haven't been playing that well in practices,” Medvedev said. “I'm really happy with my performance. That's the most important thing no matter how I played before the tournament.”

Pliskova advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech at the combined ATP and WTA event. Pliskova fired six aces, giving her a Tour-leading 387 this year, and converted five of her six break points. Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, beat Alison Riske 7-6 (2), 7-5. Fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was the highest-seeded woman to lose.

Muguruza, who won last week’s event in Chicago, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. It was Tomljanovic’s first win in seven tries over a Top-10 player this year. She was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in July. Anna Kalinskaya outlasted No. 28 Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and American Amanda Anisimova defeated No. 30 Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-1.

RELATED STORIES

No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur, who lost to Muguruza in the Chicago final, advanced with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over Anastasija Sevastova for her Tour-leading 45th match victory of the year. Coco Gauff, seeded 15th, outlasted Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1, offsetting 12 aces with seven double faults. No. 18 Anett Kontaveit retired trailing 6-3, 5-2 against Martina Trevisan. No. 22 Danielle Collins advanced when Lauren Davis retired trailing 6-1.

On the men's side, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, No. 16 Reilly Opelka and No. 18 Daniel Evans won. No. 9 Denis Shapovalov was leading 3-0 when Vasek Pospisil retired. Tommy Paul defeated No. 28 Duasn Lajovic 6-3, 6-3 and Frances Tiafoe beat No. 32 Sebastian Korda 6-0, 6-4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bnp paribas open daniil medvedev
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian Wells: Bopanna-Shapovalov cruise; Murray marches on

US Open champ Emma Raducanu loses in 2 sets at Indian Wells

Beyond Break Point: The schism the fallout caused across Indian tennis

Sabalenka positive for virus, out of BNP Paribas Open
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP