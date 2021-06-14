Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Tsitsipas says his grandmother died just before French final
tennis

Tsitsipas says his grandmother died just before French final

French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said Monday his grandmother died just before he played the final at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic.
AP | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)

French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said Monday his grandmother died just before he played the final at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas posted on social media that his “very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life” five minutes before he entered the court Sunday for his first Grand Slam title match.

ALSO READ| Grieving Tsitsipas pulls out of Wimbledon warm-up in Halle

He thanked her for raising his father and called her a “wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can’t be compared to any other human being that I have ever met.”

Tsitsipas continued: “It’s important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream.”

The 22-year-old from Greece lost to Djokovic 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stefanos tsitsipas novak djokovic french open
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP