Serena Williams' reported future doubles partner Victoria Mboko says it is up to the tennis great to announce a potential comeback to the sport next month.

Up to Serena to announce comeback, says reported doubles partner Mboko

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The 44-year-old Williams has not played since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open left her one short of the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, now jointly held by Margaret Court and Novak Djokovic.

Several media reports Thursday claimed the American could play the grass-court season and had asked for a wildcard to compete in doubles at Queen's.

The Served podcast, hosted by former men's world number one Andy Roddick, on Thursday said Williams was set to partner Canadian rising star Mboko in London at Queen's, which starts on June 8.

"I think for me I want to kind of let the moment for her," Mboko told reporters after reaching the French Open third round.

"I feel like if she's ready to come back on her own terms, then I feel like it's up to her to announce that.

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{{^usCountry}} "Other than that I don't really have much to say. I think the moment is all up to her and when she's ready to come back. Yeah, it's up to her." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Other than that I don't really have much to say. I think the moment is all up to her and when she's ready to come back. Yeah, it's up to her." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Williams said four years ago she did not want to use the word "retiring" but instead explained she was "evolving" away from tennis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams said four years ago she did not want to use the word "retiring" but instead explained she was "evolving" away from tennis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She fuelled rumours she could be planning a comeback after registering with the sport's drug-testing body last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She fuelled rumours she could be planning a comeback after registering with the sport's drug-testing body last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the time she denied she was planning a return to competitive tennis by posting on social media: "Omg yall, I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time she denied she was planning a return to competitive tennis by posting on social media: "Omg yall, I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I think it's good for me. I'll be very entertained," said Naomi Osaka, who famously beat Williams in the 2018 US Open final, when asked if she would watch a comeback match from Serena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think it's good for me. I'll be very entertained," said Naomi Osaka, who famously beat Williams in the 2018 US Open final, when asked if she would watch a comeback match from Serena. {{/usCountry}}

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"But I mean, overall the scope of it, I think it will bring people to watch tennis, which she always does bring an audience with her.

"So, yeah, I think it's good. I'm going to be tuned into the first match, for sure. I think a lot of people are.

"I feel like for me everyone knows Serena and Venus were my role models growing up, so it's going to be cool to see her on the grounds again."

- 'Biggest regret' not facing Serena -

Coco Gauff said she would love to face Serena for the first time, having never had the opportunity earlier in her career despite breaking onto the tour in 2019.

"I did say one of my biggest regrets was not being able to play her," said the reigning French Open champion.

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"Everybody has been hearing rumours and stuff. So if they are true, I guess we'll find out in a couple days based off the rumours.

"We'll see, but I think it would be cool for this sport to have a legend back playing."

Serena's older sister Venus ended a 16-month hiatus from professional tennis last year and played at both the 2025 US Open and the Australian Open earlier this season.

Venus said the "only thing" that would have made her being back on court better would have been if Serena had also returned.

Serena had already won eight Grand Slam titles by the time Iva Jovic, who reached the last 32 at Roland Garros for the first time on Thursday, was born.

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"It's really cool. I have never seen Serena in real life," said American teenager Jovic.

"Obviously I grew up watching her. In my entire childhood she was dominating tennis, so it's going to be incredible."

jc/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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