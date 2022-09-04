US Open Week 1 takeaways: Serena bids adieu, Nadal still unbeaten at majors; defending champ Raducanu makes early exit

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev and hot favourite Rafael Nadal continue their charge in men's singles draw and lead the battle for the world no.1 ranking with the Spaniard still in pole position while WTA world no.1 Iga Swiatek seems to have found her rhythm back as she stormed into the last 16 of the US Open for the second consecutive time in her career. But the cynosure remains Serena Williams' emotional exit from the tournament as the tennis icon bid farewell to the sport following her third-round loss.

Serena's farewell, some early exits in the women's draw including defending champion Emma Raducanu, along with Nadal's unbeaten run have been some of the highlights of US Open 2022's first week as the draws of 128 players have been whittled down to 16.

Thank you, Serena!

Grit and resilience have been the standout factors that has defined the illustrious career of Serena. On Saturday night, in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena, who produced glimpses of his vintage self, fought till the end in a thrilling third-round victory for Ajla Tomljanovic. With one last twirl, at the very same venue where she lifted her first ever major back in 1999, Serena drew curtains on her unprecedented career, decorated with her 73 titles, which includes 23 Grand Slams. “It’s been the most incredible ride,” she said in her on-court interview after the match, as she wiped away the tears and thanked the crowd.

Serena Williams of the United States gestures to the crowd after a match against Ajla Tomljanovic(USA TODAY Sports)

Meanwhile, world No.46 Tomljanovic, was hailed for her composure and performance in her battle not just against the great Serena, but the 29,000-plus spectators who had come to the stadium to cheer for the American.

Nadal: 22-0

There were concerns over his form owing to lack of match practice as the Spaniard had recovered from his abdominal strain less than a week ago before the US Open. And the concerns had escalated after he lost the opening set against unseeded Rinky Hijikata. But Nadal brushed aside the all the talks with four-set win in his opener. Fabio Faogini provided another scare as he led 6-2, 4-2 against the Spaniard in the second round. But vintage Nadal once again bounced back in style to avenge in 2015 defeat to the Italian before bettering his record to 18-0 against old friend Richard Gasquet in the third round.

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Richard Gasquet of France during their Men's Singles Third Round match

Nadal, who is now into the last 16 for the 12th time in his career, remains unbeaten in majors in 2022, extending his streak to 22 victories.

One defending champion alive, other makes early exit

Medvedev has looked rather comfortable in his three victories so far at the US Open, winning all in straight sets as the Russian stands firm in his title defense campaign in New York, while also aiming to give Nadal a tough battle in the race to the No.1 ranking.

However, Raducanu, who was handed a tough draw at the Flushing Meadows this year, suffered a first-round exit against veteran Alize Cornet. The Brit became the third woman after 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber to lose her opening match in New York a year after winning the title.

Alize Cornet of France is congratulated by Emma Raducanu of Great Britain after their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open

Halep, Tsitsipas among shock exits

Two qualifiers sent the biggest shockwaves on the opening day of the tournament as they beat two title favourites. Ukraine's Daria Snigur, ranked 124 in WTA, beat No.7 seed Simona Halep in three sets, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4, in what was not just her US Open debut but also her maiden appearance at a tour-level match. Later that same day, in the men's singles draw, another US Open debutant, Daniel Elahi Galan, beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 in his opener. Few hours later, Brandon Holt, son of two-time US Open champion Tracy Ausin, beat another title contender, Taylor Fritz, 6-7(3), 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3.

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during a match against Daria Snigur of Ukraine on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open(USA TODAY Sports)

Swiatek on track

She dominated the first half of the year, winning 37 straight matches, including five trophies and a title at Roland Garros. But since her loss to Cornet in Wimbledon third round, Swiatek has shown signs of struggle and headed to New York with a tepid 4-4 record in the last eight matches. But on yet another Grand Slam stage, Swiatek seems to have found her rhythm, as he bagged three consecutive straight-set wins to reach the second week at US Open for the second consecutive time.