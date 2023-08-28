Rafael Nadal to Bianca Andreescu, big names who will miss US Open 2023

The long wait is finally over as the fourth and last Grand Slam of the year—US Open—is all set to start from today. US Open 2023 is headlined by the return of Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, who is coming back to the Flushing Meadows after a year, will be aiming to match Margaret Court's record of winning 24 Grand Slams- the most by any in the history of tennis. In the women’s segment, Poland’s Iga Swiatek will look to defend her US Open title. Swiatek will kick off her title defence against Swedish Rebecca Peterson at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Rafael Nadal of Spain will be missing a third straight Grand Slam event owing to his hip injury(AP)

Apart from big names like Djokovic, Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, this year’s US Open will have some notable absentees in the form Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Bianca Andreescu, Nick Kyrgios.

In this article we take a look at top-five names who will not be able to feature in the US Open…

Rafael Nadal

The Spaniard, who recently underwent a successful hip surgery, will not take part at the US Open. Fitness issues kept Rafael Nadal away from Wimbledon too. The 22-time Grand Slam champion even failed to defend his French Open title due to injury. Nadal has not been in action since facing a defeat in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Bianca Andreescu

The 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu had to withdraw from this year’s competition due to a stress fracture in her back. The Canadian was scheduled to kick off her US Open journey with a game against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the first round. Andreescu even could not take part in the Cincinnati Masters.

Nick Kyrgios

The Aussie announced his decision to pull out of the US Open earlier this month. Nick Kyrgios will not appear at Flushing Meadows as he continues to recover from injury issues. The 28-year-old did not compete in Wimbledon due to a wrist injury. Fitness issues forced him to stay away from the Australian and French Open.

Emma Raducanu

Posting a heartfelt note on social media in May, Emma Raducanu had announced that she will be sidelined for 'the next few months.’ The British tennis player was ruled out of competitive games having undergone minor surgical procedures. Raducanu is currently completing her recovery from wrist and ankle surgery.

Kei Nishikori

The 2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori decided to withdraw from the final Grand Slam. The Japanese tennis player was sidelined with an injury in his left knee. The 33-year-old has been replaced in the men’s singles draw at the US Open by James Duckworth.

