US Open 2023 draw: Alcaraz vs Sinner rematch on cards in quarterfinal, Medvedev in same half; Djokovic learns path

Defending champion and world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has been handed a tricky draw at the 2023 US Open as the men's singles draw was was released on Thursday, officially setting the stage of the main draw for the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The 2022 winner, who heads the ATP field in New York, could likely face Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals yet again, a year after that epic night on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, who will mark his return to the competition for the first time since missing out on the historic opportunity to script a Calendar Slam in 2021, anchors the bottom half of the draw and is seeded second.

A year after that sensational match on Arthur Ashe, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the US Open quarters again

More to follow…

