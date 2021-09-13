Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Veterans Stosur, Zhang win doubles title at US Open
tennis

Veterans Stosur, Zhang win doubles title at US Open

Experience triumphed over youth as Australian Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai of China beat Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a tightly fought U.S. Open women's doubles final
Reuters |
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Veterans Stosur, Zhang win doubles title at U.S. Open(USA TODAY Sports)

Experience triumphed over youth as Australian Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai of China beat Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a tightly fought U.S. Open women's doubles final on Sunday.

The duo, who also won together at the Australian Open in 2019, produced a near-flawless first set with just two unforced errors, compared to 10 from Gauff and McNally, who were competing in their first-ever Grand Slam final.

The teenagers kept their cool in the second set and Gauff set up a break point opportunity in the eighth game with a superb forehand winner to cap a 10-shot rally that drew cheers from the New York crowd, before converting and holding their next service game to close out the set.

But Stosur, who won her first Grand Slam doubles title at Flushing Meadows 16 years ago, and Zhang recovered in the third, fending off both break points and dropping only three first-serve points to close out the match.

RELATED STORIES

"It was just such a tight tussle the whole match, a few points here and there. We stuck together as a team, played aggressive, went for it as we always do, and it pays off," said Stosur.

The 37-year-old, who also won the U.S. Open singles title a decade ago, offered enormous credit to their opponents, after an emotional Gauff - two decades her junior - confessed that the first autograph she collected was from the Australian.

"We were playing again a couple of youngsters who even though, they're so young, but they've got quite a bit of experience," said Stosur.

"They just play fearless. Credit to them. I think they're a really great team. Again, no doubt they're going to be back in situations like this, challenging for titles. Not just yet, not today."

It was a rare instance of experience triumphing over youth at this year's U.S. Open, where 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title after beating 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the women's singles final on Saturday.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sam stosur us open zhang shuai
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Young Emma Raducanu's winning journey via Pune, Chandigarh, New Delhi

US Open: Medvedev beats Djokovic to lift maiden Grand Slam title

Britain's Emma Raducanu wins US Open 2021

Tennis joi de vivre and tales of caution
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP