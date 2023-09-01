Watch: Medvedev launches angry 'shut up, stupid' tirade at spectator during US Open tie, fan responds with epic act

Daniil Medvedev has a love-hate relationship with the US Open crowd. And it goes back to the year he had made his first ever appearance in the final in New York. In the early hours of Friday, in what was the final singles clash of the day's schedule, Medvedev was seen launching an angry tirade at a spectator during his second-round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell on the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Daniil Medvedev launched an angry tirade at a spectator during his second-round match at US Open

It had happened during the fourth set after the third seed had taken a two set lead against his opponent. As he was about to serve in the third game of the set, he was left upset by two fans were were still walking in the stands. Medvedev looked at them and lost his cool.

"Can you shut up?" Medvedev began. "Are you stupid or what?"

The camera then caught the female fan responding to Medvedev with a million-dollar gesture as she blew a kiss in response to Medvedev's outburst.

Watch the video here…

Medvedev moved over the incident in quick time as he secured an early break to wrap up the match 6-2, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-2 and capture his 250th hard-court victory and reach the third round of the season’s final major.

“Tough match. I don’t know why, but at one moment in the match he decided to play better,” joked Medvedev in his on-court interview. “I played the same from the first point to the last. It became much tougher for me, so I’m happy that I was able to still hang in there. I had opportunities in the third set, and I managed to use them in the fourth.”

Aiming for a second major title of his career and at New York, Medvedev will next face Sebastian Baez, who is presently on a 12-match winning streak, having won titles in Australian Open and Winston-Salem Open. The 20-time tour titlist meanwhile is on a 51-11 record in 2023 with four of the five hard court trophies of the season to his name.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON