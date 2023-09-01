How much is too much for a legend like Venus Williams? Retirement around the corner after heaviest US Open defeat?

Legendary American tennis player Venus Williams’ record-extending 24th US Open appearance came to a sorry end after she was defeated by Greet Minnen in the first round earlier this week. Plagued by injury and without having much preparation, the 43-year-old never really fancied a chance of winning the title at the Flushing Meadows this time. But the manner in which she was beaten was shocking, to say the least. Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Greet Minnen, of Belgium, at the first round of the U.S. Open(AP)

Williams was given a wild card entry to the tournament but the two-time US Open champion hardly made use of the opportunity. The outcome against Minnen marked Williams’ heaviest defeat at the Flushing Meadows since she made her debut here in 1997. The implication of this result can very well be understood by listening to what Minnen had to say after her special triumph.

“In 1997, Venus already played a final here and I was just born, so for me it was incredible to play a legend like her. I have huge respect for her,” the 26-year-old Belgian was heard saying in an on-court interview.

Before this year’s US Open, Venus Williams had only featured in nine tour-level matches in 2023. Overall, the year 2023 has not been pleasant for the seven-time Grand Slam champion. Moreover, she lost in the first or second round in each of her last 12 Grand Slam appearances. Due to fitness issues, she has only managed to participate in 10 matches this season till now.

Having injured her hamstring in Auckland earlier this year in January, Williams had to be sidelined for six months. The former world number one scripted a return to court at ‘s-Hertogenbosch but had to concede a first-round defeat at the hands of Swiss teenager Celine Naef.

Williams exhibited her steely mindset by getting the better of Camila Giorgi in a thrilling three-hour 17-minute first round encounter at the Birmingham Classic in June. The win against Giorgi marked Williams’ first victory over a top-50 tennis player in four years. With this, she also became just the third woman in this century to conquer a tour-level match at the age of 43 or more. Williams’ dream run, however, came to an end in the very next round after she was defeated by Jelena Ostapenko.

Speculations of Venus Williams’ retirement started doing the rounds after she was defeated by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the first round of this year’s Wimbledon. The five-time Wimbledon champion had to concede a shocking 6-4 6-3 loss to Svitolina.

Williams was expected to bounce back in front of her home crowd at the Flushing Meadows this time but sadly, that did not happen. She quickly went down 0-4 in the first set against Minnen. Williams ended the first set winning just a solitary game. Minnen carried forward her dominance winning the second set in a similar fashion 6-1.

Quite unsurprisingly, following the US Open elimination, the retirement question seems to have loomed large over Williams’ glorious career once again. How much more will she be able to endure, is the question that tennis fans have been asking. Will Williams, who recently had her second baby, be able to carry on with her professional career? Well, the answer is not known yet.

