WATCH: Medvedev loses his cool at chair umpire during semi-final of Australian Open; 'Are you stupid?'

Daniil Medvedev on Friday lost his cool at the chair umpire and called him 'stupid' during his semi-final contest of the Australian Open against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian world No. 2 clinched a four-set win over the Greek opponent to advance to his second consecutive final of the event.

A stirring performance over Tsitsipas also featured Medvedev's furious rant at the umpire Jaume Campistol. Tsitsipas, who took the set to bring the contest to 1-1, was accused by Medvedev of being coached in Greek by his father Apostolos.

“Are you mad? Are you mad? For what? His father can talk every point? Are you stupid? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point?” Medvedev yelled at Campistol.

“Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point?"

“Oh my god. Oh my god, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in semi-final of a grand slam? Look at me. I’m talking to you!"

“How can these guys be so stupid in a semi-final.”

Medvedev continued his rant after Tsitsipas took the set in the following game. “Do you understand Greek? Next time it should be a code violation because he’s speaking Greek,” Medvedev said during the changeover. “If you don’t, you are a - how can I call it - small cat.”

Medvedev's plea led to an official -- Greek umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore -- stationing herself below the Tsitsipas box to monitor the coaching actions. Tsitsipas was eventually given a code violation for coaching in the fourth set.

Despite the hitch, Medvedev took a decisive break in the final game of the third set and won the last five games to wrap up a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Rod Laver Arena. Medvedev had also beat Tsitsipas in the semifinals at Melbourne Park last year before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

“To be honest, I don’t think that emotions helped me too much,” he said after the match.

“When I made it, many times I lose the match because of this. You lose concentration and too much energy. As soon as I did it I am like, ‘that is a big mistake’.

“I am happy that I re-concentrated for the beginning of the third set. I managed to pull out some serves and it brought me back into the match.”

The 25-year-old Medvedev will play Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday. Nadal is bidding for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam singles title after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.