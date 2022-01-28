Australian Open: Medvedev overcomes Tsitsipas challenge to set up blockbuster title clash with Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev on Friday advanced into the final of the Australian Open after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Rod Laver Arena. The Russian will now face Rafael Nadal in the men’s singles final of the event.

The Russian world number two will play the Australian Open final for the second year in a row after a rousing win over Tsitsipas. Medvedev now also has a chance to deny Nadal a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The first-set tiebreak against Tsitsipas saw Medvedev coming from behind to make it 4-4, and eventually win it 6-7 with the help of two service points, including a world-class double-handed backhand down the line.

The semi-final contest was all square after Tsitsipas took the second set 6-4. Double-faults from Medvedev handed Tsitsipas the break, and the Greek, at deuce, went on to seal the game and the set with a clear winner.

Medvedev found himself trailing again as Medvedev won the third set 6-4. The 25-year-old Russian looked in control of the game, producing brute serves with accuracy.

Medvedev was all over his opponent to make it 0-40 and gain three set points, and in the end, getting back to the front. It was one-way traffic in the next game, with Tsitsipas looking fatigued and Medvedev clinching the set 6-1.

“I was more tired than usual ... I’m happy today was not five hours, so I can look forward to the next one.

“I’m going to play against one of the greatest [Nadal in the final] ... I think Novak will be watching this one in two days also. Grand slam finals are special ... I’m ready. I know that Rafa is a very strong player, I know I will need to show my best to try to win this match," said Medvedev after the win.

Earlier, Nadal outplayed Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the semi-final to storm into his sixth Australian Open final. The Spaniard is chasing his dream of becoming the first men's player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

