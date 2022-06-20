Watch: Daniil Medvedev's coach storms out after world no.1 yells at him during Halle Open final

Daniil Medvedev's luckless run in finals of ATP events continued on Sunday as he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the Halle Open summit clash. It was a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win for the Polish star as Medvedev lost his fifth final since clinching his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last year. But more than Medvedev's loss in the crucial tie it was his furious act towards his coach that grabbed headlines and went viral all over social media.

During the big final at the OWL Arena on Sunday, Medvedev had lost his cool and fumed at his coach Gilles Cervara, who was watching the game from the stands. The video showed the Russian yelling at his coach before Cervara got up from his seat and stormed out of the arena.

Hurkacz, the 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist, put on a flawless show on Sunday as he completely dominated the newly-crowned world no.1 to win his fifth ATP title. He served nine aces during the match, registered an impressive 78 per cent success rate on first serve and denied Medvedev any break point advantage.

With the win, Hurkacz lifted his maiden ATP title on grass and bagged his first ever ATP 500 title. He previously won three ATP 250 titles and one Masters 1000 title, in Miami last year.

Medvedev, on the other hand, has continued his luckless run in the final since the US Open win. He previously lost to Novak Djokovic in Paris Masters final, Alexander Zverev in ATP World Tour Finals, Rafael Nadal in Australia Open final, and Tim van Rijthoven in Libema Open final.

Medvedev, who will not be playing the 2022 Wimbledon owing to the ban on Russian players, will be next appearing in the Mallorca Open, where he has been seeded No.1. Overall, he has had an impressive run on grass court this season, winning seven of his nine matches.

