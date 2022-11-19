Watch: Djokovic gasps for breath, trembles during ‘grueling battle’ against Medvedev in ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic stated the match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals on Friday was a tough physical battle, and it took a lot out of him. The Serb remains unbeaten in the Red Group as he eked a superb 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) win over the Russian in Turin on Friday.

During the course of action, Djokovic looked extremely fatigued as his hands were seen shaking while he wiped his face with the towel. The video of the moment was widely circulated on social media, with fans appreciating his tenacity.

Sharing his thoughts on the clash, Djokovic while talking to reporters said: “Well, it was just fatigue from a grueling battle. That’s all I can say. I mean, there was no illness. Everyone has one of those days where they struggle more physically. For me that was today."

He added: “Of course, the opponent likes seeing you down, and he’s trying to dominate in the rallies, he’s trying to get the upper hand of the match, which was kind of the situation that was happening today.”

Djokovic will now lock horns with American Taylor Fritz in the semifinals, which is scheduled to be held later in the day.

Meanwhile, the clash against Medvedev saw Djokovic battle pain and last for over three hours before claiming his third straight win over the Russian.

“Of course, when you’re going through physical struggles, it affects the game, it affects how you feel mentally, it affects your body language,” Djokovic said.

“I’m very proud to be able to find a way, because that’s what we are I think, owing to ourselves and to the team and to the people who come and watch you, is to always try to give your very best in that given moment.”

-with Reuters inputs

