Watch: Dominic Thiem reacts after fuming Alexander Bublik hurls X-rated 'disabled' rant during US Open 2023 clash

It was a night to remember for Dominic Thiem. And it was a night that he long waited for. The former US Open winner on Monday claimed his first ever win in a Grand Slam match since reaching the fourth round in 2021 Australian Open as he beat overcome 25th seed Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in New York. It was also his first ever win at the Flushing Meadows since that title haul in 2020. He did not play in the 2021 edition and suffered a shock round-one exit in 2022.

Dominic Thiem struck 26 winners and registered 21 unforced errors which left Bublik utterly frustrated during the US Open first-round match.

Thiem was back at his supreme best as he thoroughly dominated against the reigning Halle Open winner in their one-hour, 54-minute clash. The 29-year-old struck 26 winners and registered 21 unforced errors which left Bublik utterly frustrated during the match.

The Kazakh did not just smash his racquet at the end of the second set which forced the umpire to hand him a code violation, but he also hurled an X-rated 'disabled' rant at Thiem which left fans on social media infuriated. Bublik allegedly said: “I'm f***ing sick of getting all these disabled people back in their career.”

While Bublik is yet to confirm whether he actually made the remark, Thiem was made aware of it during the post-match presser. He admitted that it was disrespectful but looked for confirmation on the translation given that Bublik had murmured those words in Russian. "Well, I don't know if the translation is right," the former world No 3 said before the reporter confirmed the words.

Thiem added: “It is? Yeah, it's a tough saying, you know, something you shouldn't say in general, you know, just out of respect. Yeah, maybe he didn't mean it that way or whatever. But, yeah, what can I say about it?”

The reason behind Bublik making that alleged remark is that in addition to his defeat against Thiem, who had injured his wrist back in 2021, he also lost to Gael Monfils in Citi Open, who was coming back from a injury earlier this season. The world No. 27 also had two losses against former Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka twice this season - at United Cup and in Rotterdam. The 37-year-old made a return to the tour last year after a double left-foot surgery in 2021.

As for Thiem, he will next play against American Ben Shelton in the second round after the 20-year-old defeated Pedro Cachin 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

