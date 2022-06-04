Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Iga Swiatek's strong Ukraine statement receives huge applause, standing ovation after her French Open win
tennis

Watch: Iga Swiatek's strong Ukraine statement receives huge applause, standing ovation after her French Open win

Following her French Open win, Swiatek took the opportunity to make a strong statement on the present condition in Ukraine.
Iga Swiatek makes a strong statement on Ukraine
Published on Jun 04, 2022 09:08 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

She arrived as the overwhelming favourite and capped off the tournament in style with her second French Open title. Iga Swiatek, the world no.1, comfortably eased past young American Coco Gauff in the women's singles final 6-1, 6-3 to win her second career Grand Slam, two years after her maiden at the same venue. And following the win, Swiatek took the opportunity to make a strong statement on the present condition in Ukraine.

She has been among the few players on the court to wear the ribbon with the Ukraine flag on her cap since the onset of the Russian invasion in the country earlier this year.

"To Ukraine, stay strong. The world is still there. (crowd applauds) Since my first speech in Doha, I thought situation will get better. But its still there.... I hope to be back next year," she said. 

Earlier this year, following her win in Qatar Open, Swiatek had dedicated the win to "the people who were suffering in Ukraine".

"I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine," Swiatek had told the crowd after capturing her then fourth career title. "Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn't even imagine stuff happening like that in the country next to me."

Swiatek aslo thanked all the people of Poland who are arriaved on court Philippe Chatrier to support her.

"Thank you all the fans for coming, all the Polish flags I can see over there. It's good to have you and lean on you in my toughest moments. It's always a great atmosphere here and I always have extra motivation every time I come here," Swiatek said.

Topics
iga ?wi?tek french open roland garros
