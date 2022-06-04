Incredible Iga! Swiatek equals fabulous 22-year-old record with second French Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the final to win the French Open women's singles title on Saturday on court Philippe Chatrier. It was the second Grand Slam title for the Polish international Swiatek, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020.

“First if all I want to congratulate you (Gauff), I see you are improving every week, you will find it and you will be there. I am pretty sure of that. I want to thank my team. I am pretty happy as every piece has come together. I want to thank my dad for everything and my sister. Two years ago winning this was amazing. I feel I worked hard, and the pressure was big. I’d love to be back, and oh my god. It seems like I need some more experience of this,” she said after her straight-set win.

Here is the list of all the records scripted by Iga Swiatek with her second French Open title…

This victory was her 35th win a row, a streak that started back in February. She has now equalled the record for longest winning streak in 2000s by a female player. Venus Williams was scripted a similar run between Wimbledon and Linz 2000.

The Polish is the sixth player to win her first two French Open finals in the Open Era after Margaret Court, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Justine Henin and Serena Williams.

She is also the 10th player in women's singles to win two or more French Open titles in Open Era after Margaret Court, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Justine Henin, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

Swiatek is the fourth youngest player to win her second title at the Roland Garros after than Seles, Graf and Chris Evert.

The 21-year-old is only the second player in this century to win six titles in the first six months of a calendar year after Serena in 2013 (Brisbane, Miami, Charleston, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros). Swiatek's win came in Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open, Stuttgart, Rome Masters and Roland Garros.

Swiatek's streak of these six title wins is also the joint most in the 2000s after Venus in 2000 and Justine Henin in 2007-2008.

Swiatek is the first player ever to win as many as nine consecutive WTA finals since Elina Svitolina's run between Taipei 2017 and Singapore 2018.She has on an average lost just 3.6 games per match during this run.

