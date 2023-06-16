Watch: Messi fan breaks security barrier to hug Argentina captain, crowd goes berserk in astonishing scenes

Argentina’s friendly against Australia in Beijing was interrupted by an invader on the pitch — a young boy who ran onto the field of play and used his opportunity to embrace the legendary Lionel Messi. A video taken from the crowd shoes the young boy, dressed in the iconic blue-and-white Argentina jersey, jumping over the hoardings at the Workers Stadium and onto the pitch in the 66th minute. The boy made a beeline for Messi, whom he hugs near the corner flag, all the while being chased by stadium security.

Security officers pursue a fan as he hugs Argentina's Lionel Messi friendly against Australia (AP)

It is a nice moment between Messi and his young fan, but grows into something of a pantomime as the boy quickly escapes from Messi’s hug once security approaches, tearing away with considerable speed towards the other side of the field.

The security can’t keep up with him, as he sprints all the way towards Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, a hero in Argentina for winning the World Cup final penalty shootout, and giving him a high-five.

It’s an astonishing scene as the boy takes a round around the pitch, running back towards the Australian 18-yard-box where all the players were waiting for the incoming corner. The security crew chasing him grew from a couple of individuals to over 10, all unable to keep up with the boy as he continues to sprint all over the pitch.

Ultimately, the invader was caught by the security, and hauled away by both arms and legs.

Watch:

In a hilarious climax to the entire situation, Argentina would take advantage of the interruption in play, as they capitalized on a potentially distracted Australian defence to score from the set-piece, with German Pezalla heading in the cross.

That goal doubled the lead for the world champions, having already had gone ahead 80 seconds into the game through a typically wonderful Messi goal, as he curled one past Aussie goalkeeper Mat Ryan in a style that the football world has seen hundreds of times over.

Argentina are playing these friendlies in preparation for the Copa America in 2024, being held in the United States, where Messi will be plying his trade for the Inter Miami team following his sensational free transfer to the MLS. Argentina and Australia had faced off in the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup, the champions hanging on to a narrow 2-1 victory in the closing stages.

Messi and the Argentinian team will now travel to Jakarta, where they will play hosts Indonesia in yet another friendly in Asia, on June 19th.

