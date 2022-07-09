Watch: Novak Djokovic booed after blowing kiss to Wimbledon crowd after beating Cameron Norrie for place in final

Coming back from a set down in the blockbuster semi-final clash on Centre Court on Friday, defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to reach his eighth Wimbledon final. However, the Serb, who remains a win away from bagging his fourth successive title win at the All England Club was booed by the Centre Court crowd after he blew a kiss towards them following his win against Norrie.

Just before serving out for victory against ninth seeded Norrie, someone in the crowd shouted out at Djokovic and the Serb, after winning the point and the match, turned back and blew a kiss at that section of the crowd. The act did not go down well with the Centre Court crowd as they launched into a chorus of boos.

One step away from a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.@DjokerNole defeats Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach his eighth final at The Championships#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/wVXnsfKrIN — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2022

However, Djokovic did not speak about the act after the win and instead hailed Norrie, who was playing in front of his home crowd. The Brit had scripted his best-ever show at a Grand Slam event.

“I didn’t start off well. He was the better player for the first set. Cameron didn’t have much to lose. He’s playing probably the tournament of his life. I wish him all the best, he’s a great player, I have a lot of respect for him," he said.

Djokovic will now be up against Nick Kyrgios in the final. The Aussie had reached his maiden Slam final after two-time champion Rafael Nadal had withdrawn from the tournament on Thursday, ahead of the much-anticipated semi-final tie with a torn abdominal muscle.

“Well, one thing is for sure,” said Djokovic, who has lost both past matches against Kyrgios. “There’s going to be a lot of fireworks, emotionally, from both.”

