Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Novak Djokovic booed after blowing kiss to Wimbledon crowd after beating Cameron Norrie for place in final
tennis

Watch: Novak Djokovic booed after blowing kiss to Wimbledon crowd after beating Cameron Norrie for place in final

  • The Serb, who remains a win away from bagging his fourth successive title win at the All England Club was booed by the Centre Court crowd after he blew a kiss towards them following his win against Norrie.
Novak Djokovic celebration
Novak Djokovic celebration
Published on Jul 09, 2022 07:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Coming back from a set down in the blockbuster semi-final clash on Centre Court on Friday, defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to reach his eighth Wimbledon final. However, the Serb, who remains a win away from bagging his fourth successive title win at the All England Club was booed by the Centre Court crowd after he blew a kiss towards them following his win against Norrie.

Just before serving out for victory against ninth seeded Norrie, someone in the crowd shouted out at Djokovic and the Serb, after winning the point and the match, turned back and blew a kiss at that section of the crowd. The act did not go down well with the Centre Court crowd as they launched into a chorus of boos.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal reveals date of his return from injury after withdrawing from Wimbledon 2022

However, Djokovic did not speak about the act after the win and instead hailed Norrie, who was playing in front of his home crowd. The Brit had scripted his best-ever show at a Grand Slam event.

“I didn’t start off well. He was the better player for the first set. Cameron didn’t have much to lose. He’s playing probably the tournament of his life. I wish him all the best, he’s a great player, I have a lot of respect for him," he said.

Djokovic will now be up against Nick Kyrgios in the final. The Aussie had reached his maiden Slam final after two-time champion Rafael Nadal had withdrawn from the tournament on Thursday, ahead of the much-anticipated semi-final tie with a torn abdominal muscle.

“Well, one thing is for sure,” said Djokovic, who has lost both past matches against Kyrgios. “There’s going to be a lot of fireworks, emotionally, from both.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
novak djokovic wimbledon cameron norrie + 1 more
novak djokovic wimbledon cameron norrie
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out