Watch: Novak Djokovic left baffled as Daniil Medvedev retires suddenly after losing tie-break in Astana Open semi-final

Updated on Oct 08, 2022 08:44 PM IST

Seconds after the end of the second set, Medvedev suddenly retired from the match owing to an injury which left Djokovic completely baffled.

ByHT Sports Desk

Novak Djokovic's streak of 14 consecutive sets post return to the tour was snapped on Saturday night at the Astana Open semi-final when Daniil Medvedev had won the opening set of the blockbuster tie. However Djokovic bounced back in style to win the second set in the tie-break, hence forcing a deciding third in the match and turning it into a thriller that most expected it to be. But seconds after the end of the second set, Medvedev suddenly retired from the match owing to an injury which left Djokovic completely baffled.

Medvedev, as revealed by Djokovic, suffered a leg injury and hence had to pull out of the contest after the end of the dramatic second-set ti-break that levelled the match at 4-6, 7-6(6).

“I really hope that his injury is nothing too serious,” said Djokovic. “I know Daniil, he’s a great guy, he’s a fighter, he’s a big competitor. He wouldn’t retire a match if he didn’t feel that he [could] continue or [if it wouldn't] worsen his injury. He told me that he pulled an adductor muscle in his leg.

"It was such a close match, particularly in the second set. I would probably say he was a better player on the court in both sets. I was fighting and trying to find a way. I found a way to win the second, but I’m just sad for the tournament and for these people who were enjoying the battle, and for Daniil that it had to end this way.”

Djokovic has now entered his second straight ATP final after having claimed the title in Tel Aviv earlier this month. He will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic, who now aims for his 90th tour-level title, leads the ATP head-to-head tie against Tsitsipas 7-2.

