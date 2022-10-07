Rafael Nadal gears up for return in Paris Masters with year-end world no.1 ranking in sight

Rafael Nadal has remained out of action on ATP tour since suffering a shocking defeat in the last 16 of US Open 2022 earlier last month. Amid injury concerns and personal issues, Nadal had admitted that he remains unsure of his return to tour, although he did play that one match alongside Roger Federer in the latter's farewell game. But the Spaniard is all set to make a comeback in the impending Paris Masters tournament later this month with Nadal having the year-end world no.1 ranking in sight.

Having scripted an unforgettable first half of 2022 where he won two Grand Slams - in Australia and at Roland Garros, fresh injuries have troubled Nadal in the second half. An abdominal tear had cut short is claim for a third Wimbledon title as he had made withdrawal ahead of his semi-final match, and the injury had troubled him yet again in US Open as well.

ALSO READ: 'Federer will leave bigger mark than Djokovic. He's bigger icon than Nadal': Ex-tennis star's epic take on GOAT debate

After almost a month's break, Nadal is all set to make a return to the tour at the Paris Masters, where he last played in 2020. It also remains the only second Masters 1000 title that Nadal is yet to win, after Miami Open. His best show at this Paris event was back in 2007 when he had reached the final, before losing to David Nalbandian in straight sets. However, he had reached the semis in both his last two appearances - in 2019 and 2020.

The tournament will begin from October 30 onwards and will have the likes of incumbent world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz and reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

Rafa has year-end world no.1 ranking in sight

Alcaraz's early exit in Astana Open has given Nadal a fresh chance to reclaim the world no.1 ranking as he now stands just 930 points behind the youngster.

ATP now has two more main events before the 2022 calendar year ends - the Paris Masters and the Finals. Although, Nadal has never won any of these titles, a deeper run than Alcaraz, or a maiden title haul could given Nadal the chance to end the year on a high.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON