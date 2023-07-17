Watch: Novak Djokovic left crestfallen, breaks into tears after calling Alcaraz Wimbledon loss as Roger Federer revenge

Only one player had managed to defeat Novak Djokovic on Centre Court before Sunday, and that was 10 years back. Moreover, Djokovic never lost a Grand Slam match after winning the opening set, boasting a staggering 78-0 record in situations like those. But Carlos Alcaraz defied all odds, shattered every bit of history that stood on his way to script an insane 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win over Djokovic and claim his maiden Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title. After the loss, that left him in tears, Djokovic admitted that he shouldn't have won against Roger Federer in that famous 2019 final, and adding that the loss to Alcaraz made it "even".

Serbia's Novak Djokovic cries after losing to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships

It was Djokovic's first ever defeat in 46 matches on Centre Court, since July 7 of 2013 against Andy Murray, the only other time he had ever lost in the Wimbledon final. It was his first ever defeat in the tournament since 2017 and his first Grand Slam loss in 27 matches since last going down to another Spaniard, in Rafael Nadal in 2022 French Open quarterfinal.

After the match, as Djokovic addressed his younger son Stefan, who was in his box throughout the four hours and 42 minutes of the epic clash, he was left crestfallen and broke into tears.

"Yeah it’s nice to see my son still there still smiling," he said before stopping his on-court interview to cry. Through tears, he added: “I love you, thank you for supporting me and I give you a big hug and we can all love each other.”

‘Maybe I should’ve lost…against Federer’

Despite being heartbroken at not claiming a record 24th Grand Slam trophy and extending his Wimbledon reign, he managed to lift himself up and draw a smile from the crowd as he admitted that he was even after winning many close Grand Slam finals as he referred to the 2019 final against Federer where he saved Championship points to successfully defend his title.

Djokovic continued: "As for me, obviously you never like to lose matches like this. But you know, I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful because I won many, many tight and close matches in the past here. To name a few, you know, 2019 against Roger in that finals when I was match points down. Maybe I should’ve lost a couple finals that I won so I think this is even steven."

The world no.2 also jokingly said that he never knew Alcaraz would trouble him on grass after causing issues on clay and hard courts as the Spaniard claimed a Wimbledon title haul in his fourth career grass court event. In fact, it was only his second title on the surface having won at the Queen's a fortnight back.

"Not so good for me but good for Carlos," he admitted. "I have to start with praises to Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You can up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing.

"I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it's a different story from this year obviously. Congrats, amazing way to adapt to the surface. You played maybe one or twice. Amazing, what you did in Queens and congratulations to everybody in your team."

