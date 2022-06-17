Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Rafael Nadal's practice session on grass ahead of big Wimbledon announcement breaks the internet

It was a rather intense practice session than a one to check his left foot that recently underwent a pulsed radiofrequency treatment in the country following his record win at the French Open earlier this month.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 10:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rafael Nadal set internet on fire on Thursday as his video of practising on grass in Mallorca went viral all over social media. This came just a day after Nadal revealed that he would make the big announcement surrounding his participation in the 2022 Wimbledon on Friday.

In the video released by Ultima Hora, Nadal is seen practising at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca under watchful eyes of his coach Carlos Moyà. 16-year-old Spanish tennis sensation Martín Landaluce was also present at the session. It was a rather intense practice session than a one to check his left foot that recently underwent a pulsed radiofrequency treatment in the country following his record win at the French Open earlier this month.

Both Moya and Landaluce rallied on-court with Nadal with the Spaniard looking strong on his returns. He also worked a lot on his volleys and serve during the session that lasted for two and a half hours, according to the report.

Nadal had earlier revealed following his French Open win that he would only go for the Wimbledon if he feels fully fit and is not longer in need of an anaesthesia injection. 

According to reports, Nadal is set to make a his announcement on Wimbledon on Friday and if all goes well, the 22-time Grand Slam winner will be travelling to London next week.

This will be his first ever Wimbledon performance since reaching the semi-final in 2019. Nadal has earlier won the title twice at the All England Club - 2008 and 2010. This is the first time in his career he will be arriving at the SW19 with the aim for a Calendar Slam having already bagged the Australian Open and the French Open title this year.

 

 

