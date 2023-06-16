Watch: Rafael Nadal sends another blockbuster message to Novak Djokovic in rousing speech at his academy

Beyond just the competitive battles between tennis’s ‘big three’ players over their careers, the rivalries between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have come to be defined by the mutual respect of occupying that space at the top of the pyramid. Djokovic completed the set of all three players having been the leaders in the grand slam counts last week, with his victory at Roland Garros earning him his 23rd career slam title.

Rafael Nadal sends a second message to Novak Djokovic

Accomplished at Nadal’s favourite tournament with the Spaniard missing through injury, Djokovic jumped one clear of Nadal, whom he had tied in Australia earlier this year. The wave of congratulations continues to come in for the Serb, who re-established himself as world number one, and reminded all tennis watchers that he is still the world’s finest even at 36-years-old.

Nadal had already used his Twitter handle to congratulate his great rival, but found the opportunity to do so again, showing grace and appreciation for the achievement of the Serbian star. Speaking to the students at the graduation ceremony of his academy in Mallorca, Nadal took time out in his speech to congratulate Djokovic once again.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Novak Djokovic for having achieved something that had never been achieved before in men’s tennis. Reaching 23 Grand Slams titles are numbers which, a few years ago, seemed impossible to reach, and he has achieved it,” started Nadal, reiterating his comments from his Tweet earlier in the week.

“Many congratulations to Novak from here - personally and from the entire academy - for having achieved something so difficult in a sport as competitive as tennis,” added on Nadal.

Nadal’s academy also invited Iga Swiatek as guest of honour. The Pole won the women’s singles title in Paris, and is in some ways considered to be a protege of Nadal, having a similar powerful baseline game and court coverage. This was her third French Open title and fourth grand slam overall, at only 22 years of age. “During the last few weeks I have been able to see a quote in Court Philippe-Chatrier, in which it is said that victory belongs to the most tenacious. Thanks to Rafa, the word tenacity has a great meaning for me. Rafa, you have shown us that the best way to live life is to never give up,” said the world number one of her idol.”

Roger Federer had also congratulated Djokovic at an event in London, displaying the appreciation Djokovic’s greatest rivals have for him. While Federer has retired from the sport and Nadal has made clear that he intends not to play beyond 2024, Djokovic looks as fit and athletic as ever, and prepared to extend his dominance at the top of men’s tennis. His next target will be Wimbledon, which begins on July 3, as he tries to match Federer’s record of 8 titles at the Championships, and remarkably his sixth consecutive.

