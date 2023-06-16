'Nadal's 14 French Open titles were tougher. Djokovic will be forgotten with these 23': Tennis legend sparks controversy

Novak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam title has sparked back into the tennis discourse the ongoing and persistent debate about which male player is the ATP tour’s greatest of all time. The record-setting grand slam means Djokovic now owns the most grand slam titles in the ATP’s history, along with the most weeks at world number one, along with a strew of other major counting stats in his favour that at the very least prove he is numerically the greatest. However, many successful tennis players of the past have tried to add to that debate, arguing for why other players might be in the argument as well. Tennis legend sparks controversy with Major remark comparing Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Romanian former world number one Ilie Nastase has been the latest to weigh in on the debate, arguing for Rafael Nadal’s accolades in the sport as being on par with if not greater than Djokovic’s. “I don't think there will be a fight, I don't think there will be a personal fight between him and Nadal,” said Nastase to Gazetta Sporturilor. “I don't see this thing. It could have been the other way around, it could have been Nadal with 23. The two are there, stuck together.”

Nadal had taken the grand slam record from Roger Federer at the Australian Open in 2022, before which all three players were equal on 20 slams. He would extend it to 22, but Djokovic’s victories at Wimbledon 2022, Australian Open 2023, and now Roland Garros 2023 have placed him clear at the top. According to Nastase, Djokovic has been chasing after the record, with it being an important statistic in his mind, while Nadal doesn’t have the same criteria for his own success.

“Djokovic cares, but I don't think Nadal is jealous of that,” said the former French and US Open champion. “Someone else should be jealous of him, who won Roland Garros 14 times. Those 14 are tougher than Djokovic's 23. For him to win on clay 14 times at Roland Garros? I don't think there's another player who can do this job,” elaborated Nastase. Nadal is considered to be the King of Clay, especially at the French Open, where he has only lost thrice in a decorate career with over 100 wins.

Nastase also took the time to give his flowers to the legendary greats of the past, who often go unmentioned in a debate dominated by the three modern greats who rule the roost in terms of slam wins. “They are all there, Federer too. Let's not forget those from before, Borg, Rod Laver, who made the calendar Grand Slam twice, Sampras, Agassi, for example.”

“They look at these things, but children and even adults only look at who is the current champion. I suppose it is the same in football. Pele was appreciated in his time, Cruyff was appreciated in his time, Maradona too, now he's Messi, right?” continued Nastase, drawing comparisons to a debate which is even more heated in football.

“Djokovic will be forgotten with these 23 as the others were forgotten! He will be forgotten! We can only sit and look at the records when we open the newspaper or sports magazine, but we can't forget Nadal, we can't! Or Federer, even if he retires. It will be Djokovic's turn too, right?” concluded Nastase in a fiery manner, indicating he doesn’t believe pure numbers are enough to claim a stake in this argument.

Nastase is remembered as the first ever athlete to earn a sponsorship from Nike, in 1982. His recent years have been dogged by controversy regarding his behaviour and comments made during his spell as the captain of Romania’s team in the Fed Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON