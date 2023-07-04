Watch: Roger Federer gets rapturous reception on first Wimbledon return since retirement

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer on Tuesday made a grand return to his beloved Centre Court of Wimbledon, where he won a record eight titles during his illustrious career. It was Federer's first return to one of his favourite venues since announcing his retirement last September at the O2 Arena in London during the Laver Cup. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Updates)

Federer had his wife, Mirka, as well as parents Robbie and Lynette Federer and agent Tony Godsick sitting the royal box of the Centre Court before the proceedings for Day 2 went underway at the All England Club. But the seat next to HRH The Princes of Wales Kate Middleton was kept empty. There was then short clip that showed highlights from Federer's Wimbledon career which included him playing, winning and speaking at Wimbledon, where he won the first of his 20 career Grand Slam titles in 2003. That was the start of a run of five in a row that stretched through 2007, followed by additional championships there in 2009, 2012 and 2017.

It then had a small tribute video featuring the likes of Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur. “Roger is legend. He makes every shot look easy,” 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur said. De Minaur spoke of Federer’s “masterful elegance on a tennis court.” Fritz called him an “inspiration,” Gauff used the word “icon,” and current women’s No. 1 Swiatek labeled Federer a “really special player.”

Federer was then called into the Centre Court as the eight-time winner was given a rapturous reception. The Centre Court patrons and all the spectators present applauded Federer for several minutes, giving him a standing ovation.

Watch the video here…

Federer had returned to Wimbledon last year as well for a brief appearance in celebration of 100 years of Centre Court. The Swiss along with all past Wimbledon winners were present on the occasion. That was Federer's first return since his last appearance in Wimbledon, in 2021, where was bageled by Hubert Hurkacz in the final set en route to a quarterfinal exit.

Following that Wimbledon exit, Federer had sidelined himself from ATP tour with knee injury which later forced him to retire in September last year.

