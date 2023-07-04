Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Highlights: Rybakina, Alcaraz, Murray, Sabalenka through to round two

Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Highlights: Wimbledon top seed Carlos Alcaraz made an impressive start while women's singles champion Elena Rybakina shook off a slow start to progress as persistent showers severely disrupted Tuesday's schedule. Heavy rain caused matches on the outside courts to be suspended while organisers cancelled a host of clashes with a scheduling headache likely to follow as several matches had been carried over from Monday. Despite the gloom, two legends lifted the spirits at SW19. While Andy Murray, a two-time champion, made a stunning start to his campaign, eight-time winner Roger Federer returned to the Centre Court for the first time since announcing his retirement.

Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score(REUTERS)