Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic share a light moment as Swiss tennis legend returns to Wimbledon centre court
tennis

Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic share a light moment as Swiss tennis legend returns to Wimbledon centre court

Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon on Sunday as the tournament celebrates the centenary of Centre Court.
Roger Federer with Novak Djokovic(Twitter/Wimbledon)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 07:38 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Switzerland's tennis legend Roger Federer made a return to the Wimbledon centre court on Sunday. Federer returned as the All England Club prepared to celebrate the centenary of Centre Court. The Swiss star has won eight Wimbledon titles — a men's singles record — but is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

As Federer returned to the Centre Court on Sunday, he received thunderous applause from the crowd at the stadium. Federer, then, stood alongside Serbia's top-seed Novak Djokovic, as both shared a light moment.

Also read: Watch: Rafael Nadal’s fancy ‘footwork’ receives approval from England men’s football manager Gareth Southgate

Watch:

RELATED STORIES

20-time Grand Slam champion Federer hasn’t played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago in his 22nd appearance in the tournament. He underwent knee surgery following the appearance, and has remained on the sidelines since.

“I hope I can come back ... one more time,” the 40-year-old Federer said from Centre Court, standing alongside other Wimbledon champions.

Federer, dressed in a dark suit, was one of a host of Wimbledon champions at the ceremony that preceded the programme of matches on middle Sunday, established from this year as a permanent feature.

The Swiss star broke through at Wimbledon in 2001 with his famous win over Pete Sampras before lifting the first of his eight titles two years later.

"I've been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court," he added.

"It feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role but great to be here with all the other champions.

"This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
roger federer novak djokovic wimbledon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP