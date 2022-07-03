Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic share a light moment as Swiss tennis legend returns to Wimbledon centre court

Switzerland's tennis legend Roger Federer made a return to the Wimbledon centre court on Sunday. Federer returned as the All England Club prepared to celebrate the centenary of Centre Court. The Swiss star has won eight Wimbledon titles — a men's singles record — but is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

As Federer returned to the Centre Court on Sunday, he received thunderous applause from the crowd at the stadium. Federer, then, stood alongside Serbia's top-seed Novak Djokovic, as both shared a light moment.

Watch:

20-time Grand Slam champion Federer hasn’t played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago in his 22nd appearance in the tournament. He underwent knee surgery following the appearance, and has remained on the sidelines since.

“I hope I can come back ... one more time,” the 40-year-old Federer said from Centre Court, standing alongside other Wimbledon champions.

Federer, dressed in a dark suit, was one of a host of Wimbledon champions at the ceremony that preceded the programme of matches on middle Sunday, established from this year as a permanent feature.

The Swiss star broke through at Wimbledon in 2001 with his famous win over Pete Sampras before lifting the first of his eight titles two years later.

"I've been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court," he added.

"It feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role but great to be here with all the other champions.

"This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses."

