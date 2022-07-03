Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tennis

Watch: Venus Williams gives savage reply to reporter's 'Are you in to win it' question in Wimbledon press conference

Attending a press conference after their first round win, Venus and Murray were asked by a reporter “Are you in it to win it, or is the first target just to get past the third round where Serena and Andy came a cropper?”
Venus Williams of the U.S. speaks to Britain's Jamie Murray (AP)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Venus Williams is making her return to tennis at Wimbledon this year, after nearly a year away from the women’s tour, playing the mixed doubles event alongside Jamie Murray, the elder brother of Andy.

The 5-time Wimbledon singles champion, who has also won 6 Wimbledon doubles titles on the grass with her sister Serena, is reaching the latter stages of her career and making a comeback to the sport after a long time away from it. However, Venus Williams is a true competitor, and enters every tournament with the intention of performing well and trying to win it.

Attending a press conference after their first round win, Venus and Murray were asked by a reporter “Are you in it to win it, or is the first target just to get past the third round where Serena and Andy came a cropper?” This is the second time a Williams-Murray duo has played in the mixed doubles in recent years, with the younger siblings joining forces in 2019.

Jamie Murray responded with a chuckle, saying “We’re better than that, come on.” However, Venus did not hide her disappointment at being asked this kind of question: “What kind of question is that?” She added on, sarcastically saying “We’re in it for a stroll. Come on.”

The reporter added on another question, asking “Are you in it for the experience, or are you in it to go all the way?” Venus was quick to jump on this, fierce competitor as she is: “Are you going to write a good article or a halfway decent one?” Jamie Murray could only smile at this response after Venus shut down the reporter.

Murray and Williams, an extremely experienced doubles pair with a combined total of 23 Grand Slam doubles titles between them, will now prepare for their second round match against all-Brit pairing Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett. Their younger siblings both entered the singles draw, but were knocked out in the first week, with Serena losing to Harmony Tan of France in the opening round, and Andy Murray getting knocked out by American John Isner in round 2.

Topics
venus williams wimbledon
