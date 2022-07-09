'What a role model!': 'Legend' Nadal wins heart with classy gesture towards Wimbledon staff after withdrawal- Watch

Champions often emerge as role models for younger generations and tend to inspire others, not just through their resilience as a sportsperson, but also through their act off the court or field. Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, has often stressed on being remembered as a good human first before being hailed for his sporting achievement. And that is what social media has been talking about, about his classy gesture towards Wimbledon staff, an act that broke the internet and won many hearts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been two days since the big announcement made by Nadal, of his withdrawal from the ongoing 2022 Wimbledon tournament. Nadal was slated to play against Nick Kyrgios in an immensely-anticipated Wimbledon semi-final clash on Centre Court, but on the morning of the big game, Nadal pulled out citing an abdominal tear.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal reveals date of his return from injury after withdrawing from Wimbledon 2022

On Friday, Nadal bid adieu to Wimbledon, and despite being hurt at not accomplishing his goals owing to an injury, he did not forget to thank all the staff members at the stadium.

In a video shared by Wimbledon on their Twitter handle, Nadal is seen thanking and bidding good bye to all staff members - transport desk and reception - and he also posed for a few photographs with them as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"What hurts is that I couldn't compete in a privileged situation because I was playing well and in the semi-finals of a tournament as important as Wimbledon," Nadal said after landing in Barcelona on Friday.

"In the end, there is nothing left but to look forward and have a positive attitude.

"You know what's up, but you always want to play and try to the end. I am a fairly calm person and I try to analyse things with perspective, looking for the logical and rational part."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON