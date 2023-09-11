Novak Djokovic avenged his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final as he beat the third seed in straight sets on Sunday to claim his fourth US Open title and a record 24th Grand Slam singles trophy. The Serb won 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to become the oldest ever men's champion in New York in the Open era and levelled Margaret Court's all-time mark for most Grand Slam titles won in tennis history. The 36-year-old, who earlier won the Australian Open and French Open titles this year before being denied the same in Wimbledon by Carlos Alcaraz, also became the first male player to win three majors in a single calendar year four times in his career and on Monday he will officially return to the world No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings chart.

Where does reigning US Open champion Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer?

"I don't know where to start. It obviously means the world to me," said Djokovic, wearing a white jacket with the number 24 on his chest during the trophy presentation. “It's hard to describe. I'm really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport. I never imagined I would be here talking about 24 Slams.”

With his 4th US Open title haul, we take a look at how far ahead Djokovic now stands in the all-time Grand Slam list with two of his biggest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer…

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 24

Australian Open: 10 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), French Open: 3 (2016, 2021, 2023), Wimbledon: 7 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), US Open: 4 (2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 22

Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002).

Djokovic may have equalled Court's legendary feat of 24 majors, but all of his achievements came in the Open Era, which began in 1968, when professional players were admitted to the sport's four most prestigious tournaments. 13 of Court's 24 titles were won in the amateur era, hence leaving Djokovic the only ever player, male or female, to reach the unprecedented feat of 24 Slams.

Here is a list of the women and men with the highest number of Grand Slam singles titles across the amateur and Open eras:

Novak Djokovic, 24

Margaret Court, 24

Serena Williams, 23

Steffi Graf, 22

Rafael Nadal, 22

Roger Federer, 20

