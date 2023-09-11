Novak Djokovic ends five-year title drought in US Open, scripts Daniil Medvedev revenge to lift historic 24th Grand Slam

In 2021, Novak Djokovic had stood at the same iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, at the end of three-setter final against Daniil Medvedev, all teared up. The Serb was aiming to become the first male player since Rod Laver in 1969 to script a Calendar Grand Slam, and the pressure of elite feat had gotten the better of him allowing the Russian to claim his maiden major title. Two years later, after having missed the 2022 edition owing to being denied entry into the States over his stance on Covid vaccination which stood in contrast to the rules of the US government, Djokovic avenged his loss to Medvedev. On Sunday evening in New York, in front of a packed crowd at the Flushing Meadows, Djokovic decimated the 27-year-old 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 for his 24th major title, tying Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles trophies in the history of the sport. It was also his fourth US Open title and first in New York since 2018. Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

Although Djokovic showed signs of fatigue during the match, and was seen collapsing to the ground as well at the end of one of those long rallies, he did what he does best - find a way to fight back and win. The man, who will officially rise to the world No. 1 spot on Monday, claimed an intense 104-minute second set, where he saved a set point and later secured the trophy.

Two months back, at his most favourite venue, Djokovic had incurred a heartbreaking loss in the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz, going down in five sets to be denied that 24th Major. He then went on a long break, where he spent his time off with his family on a vacation, before returning to action on a thundering note. He avenged his loss to Alcaraz in the Cincinnati final and continued his sublime form to script a 12-match unbeaten streak since then/ The 96-time tour-level titlist has now lifted three majors in a season four times (also 2011, 2015 and 2021) in his career.

