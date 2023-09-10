News / Sports / Tennis / US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic eyes Margaret Court's Grand Slam record haul; Daniil Medvedev seeks repeat
US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic eyes Margaret Court's Grand Slam record haul; Daniil Medvedev seeks repeat

Sep 10, 2023 11:46 PM IST
US Open 2023 final Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev men's singles action at the Flushing Meadows, New York.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Updates US Open 2023 Final Live Tennis Score: Edging closer to a fourth US Open title, Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final, at the Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday. The Serbian ace will also look to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, the most by any player in history. The final was supposed to be between Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic, but the Spaniard, who is also the defending champion, crashed to a defeat in the semi-final against Medvedev. Medvedev clinched the US Open title in 2021, defeating Djokovic in the final and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam. The Russian showed in the semi-final that Grand Slam titles weren't just about Alcaraz or Djokovic with a 7(7)-6(3) 6-1 3-6 6-3 win against the reigning Wimbledon champion. Meanwhile, Djokovic defeated American Ben Shelton in the semi-final, with a 6-3 6-2 7(7)-6(4) victory, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:44 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score US Open 2023 Final: What did Medvedev say?

    Ahead of the final, Medvedev said, "If I lose on Sunday, the tournament, it's like it's a good tournament but I'm going to be hell of a disappointed. That's how tennis is. I think the only way I can use it is, as I say, thinking that Novak, when he loses, he's never the same after."

    "So he's different. It's just a different mentality. That's why he has 23 Grand Slams, whatever, Masters 1000s, weeks at number one. So I have to use it knowing that he's going to be 10 times better than he was that day. And I have to be, if I want to still beat him, 10 times better than I was that day," he further added.

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:43 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score US Open 2023 Final: Meetings

    2023 Dubai, Semifinals: Medvedev won 6-4, 6-4

    2023 Adelaide, Semifinals: Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4

    2022 ATP Finals, Round Robin: Djokovic won 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2)

    2022 Astana, Semifinals: Djokovic won 4-6, 7-6(6), retired

    2021 Paris, Final: Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

    2021 US Open, Final: Medvedev won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

    2021 Australian Open, Final: Djokovic won 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

    2020 ATP Finals, Round Robin: Medvedev won 6-3, 6-3

    2020 ATP Cup, Semifinals: Djokovic won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

    2019 Cincinnati, Semifinals: Medvedev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

    2019 Monte Carlo, Quarterfinals: Medvedev won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

    2019 Australian Open, Round of 16: Djokovic won 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3

    2017 Eastbourne, Semifinal: Djokovic won 6-4, 6-4

    2017 Davis Cup, Round Robin: Djokovic won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0, retired

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:31 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score US Open 2023 Final: What did the Serbian say?

    Ahead of the final, Djokovic said, "Every time in a Grand Slam final it's another shot for history, you know, and I'm aware of it, and of course I'm very proud of it. But again, I don't have much time nor do I allow myself to reflect on these things or think about the history too much in this sense."

    "Because when I did that in the past, like, '21 finals here I was maybe overwhelmed with the occasion and the opportunity and I underperformed. So I don't want this to happen again", he further added.

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:21 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score US Open 2023 Final: Head-to-head

    Both players have faced each other 14 times, with Djokovic leading 9-5 against Medvedev!

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:16 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score US Open 2023 Final: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the US Open 2023 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the Flushing Meadows in New York! Stay tuned folks for a thriller!

