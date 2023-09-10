US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic eyes Margaret Court's Grand Slam record haul; Daniil Medvedev seeks repeat

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Updates US Open 2023 Final Live Tennis Score: Edging closer to a fourth US Open title, Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final, at the Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday. The Serbian ace will also look to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, the most by any player in history. The final was supposed to be between Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic, but the Spaniard, who is also the defending champion, crashed to a defeat in the semi-final against Medvedev. Medvedev clinched the US Open title in 2021, defeating Djokovic in the final and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam. The Russian showed in the semi-final that Grand Slam titles weren't just about Alcaraz or Djokovic with a 7(7)-6(3) 6-1 3-6 6-3 win against the reigning Wimbledon champion. Meanwhile, Djokovic defeated American Ben Shelton in the semi-final, with a 6-3 6-2 7(7)-6(4) victory, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

