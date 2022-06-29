Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / 'Who knows…': Serena Williams hints at unsure Wimbledon future after first round exit
tennis

'Who knows…': Serena Williams hints at unsure Wimbledon future after first round exit

Serena Williams faced a dramatic first round exit in the ongoing Wimbledon Championships, losing to Harmony Tan on Tuesday.
Serena Williams reacts as she speaks during a press conference after being defeated by France's Harmony Tan.(AFP)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 05:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Serena Williams crashed to a shocking first round exit in the ongoing Wimbledon Championships, as she lost to French debutant Harmony Tan at Centre Court, on Tuesday. Losing 7-5 1-6 7-6(7), fans were eagerly waiting for Serena's match as she retired injured last year and many she bought that was her last Wimbledon. Speaking after the match, Serena hinted at whether she would appear next year in the competition and also stated that she was currently motivated to play at the US Open. "The US Open was the place where I won my first Slam, it’s super special. There’s definitely a lot of motivation to get better and play at home", she said.

"I am just playing for right now. I see how I feel and go from there".

"Who knows where I will pop up", she further added.

Also Read | Serena Williams exits Wimbledon 2022 with first-round defeat to Harmony Tan

With the venue's roof closed for the final two sets, Tan had one match point snatched away when Williams served at 5-6 in an intense set. An ageing Williams looked like she would seal victory as she led 4-0 in the 'super tiebreak' but Tan had other plans and stuck to her slice and slow ball shots to slowly take a 9-7 lead before sealing victory.

Tan, who was playing in her first Wimbledon, praised Serena and called her a 'superstar' after the match. "I'm so emotional now. Serena is a superstar and when I was young I was watching her so many times on the TV", she said.

RELATED STORIES

"For my first Wimbledon, it's wow. Just wow. When I saw the draw I was really scared. Because it's Serena Williams, she's a legend. I thought if I could win one or two games it was really good for me", she further added.

Topics
tennis wimbledon wimbledon championship wimbledon championships serena williams
