Key quotes from the third day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday:

Who said what: French Open day 3

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"And diamonds, I don't really feel the heaviness of it, but I can imagine how it looks from the outside. Actually, it's supposed to be the third necklace, but, I was, like, 'Okay, it's kind of like too much probably', so I decided to keep it just two."

Aryna Sabalenka explains her on-court jewellery decisions.

"Frankly there are no tactics at the end of a match like that. You play with your hearts and your guts."

Felix Auger-Aliassime after winning a five-set match in 4 hours 16 minutes to end the day's play.

"We were expecting worse."

Roland Garros fire and safety officer Michel Franco Durand reporting that his staff treated 25 people on Monday and about 15 by the middle of Tuesday afternoon for heat issues.

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{{^usCountry}} "For my driving lessons it's a bit more complicated. I like cars and driving, but I don't have time so much, after all the hours in a day of training. You have to eat and sleep after, so it's really difficult to find the room for these kind of things. When I have a little bit of time, I will look into it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "For my driving lessons it's a bit more complicated. I like cars and driving, but I don't have time so much, after all the hours in a day of training. You have to eat and sleep after, so it's really difficult to find the room for these kind of things. When I have a little bit of time, I will look into it." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After winning on his French Open debut 17-year-old Moise Kouame is asked if he is taking driving lessons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After winning on his French Open debut 17-year-old Moise Kouame is asked if he is taking driving lessons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I tried to take a step back from the tour, and I didn't follow results or watch any tennis while I was not playing. I just wanted to feel like a regular person, a non-tennis player first before a tennis player." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I tried to take a step back from the tour, and I didn't follow results or watch any tennis while I was not playing. I just wanted to feel like a regular person, a non-tennis player first before a tennis player." {{/usCountry}}

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After winning in the first round, former world number eight Emma Navarro talks about the break she took to heal mentally and physically.

"I pray before my matches, and we usually do it in the gym, and they have never broadcast that. I'm sure I have been crying in that gym before and they've never broadcast that."

Reigning champion Coco Gauff, who complained about being filmed everywhere at the Australian Open, says the French Open is better at respecting her privacy.

"There's so much of our lives that we have to do publically, that I feel like it's becoming a little 'Big Brother' that a lot of times you forget that there are cameras, because why would there be a camera watching you 24/7 a day?"

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Madison Keys, a first-round winner, also wants some privacy.

"I know that I am in good shape and I can play well in Roland Garros. I can."

Sixth seed Daniil Medvedev after losing in the first round for the seventh time in 10 French Open appearances.

"Having Black hair and thick hair like me is not the easiest, but it's definitely something I do try to plan around, not every tournament, but the Slams... I got my hair done here in Paris. Luckily Paris is a very diverse city, so it's not really hard to find someone, but it is a difficult thing on the road."

Gauff on ensuring she looks good.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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