Why does Novak Djokovic celebrate Wimbledon victory by eating grass? Defending champion lifts lid on ‘crazy’ tradition

Novak Djokovic is the one of the most successful players to have ever played the Wimbledon. Given his insane record in the tournament and on the iconic Centre Court, where he hasn't lost in 10 years, Djokovic has become synonymous with the grass court major. On Sunday, the Serb will have a shot at scripting history, yet again, at the SW19 when he takes on world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, and that would mean, the spectators and viewers will get the chance to witness his "crazy" celebration once again. (Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates) Why does Novak Djokovic eat grass after winning Wimbledon?

Djokovic loves playing at the SW19, where he has been unbeaten for 34 straight matches with the streak going back to 2017 when he had withdrawn with an elbow injury. He also has a staggering 45-match winning streak on the Centre Court, the most ever by a player, male or female, since the inception of the iconic arena in 1922.

The unrivalled legacy makes Djokovic the outright favourite to claim the Wimbledon trophy for the fifth straight time, having started his reign in 2018. And it would mean that Djokovic will once again celebrate his victory at the major in his unusual way - by eating Wimbledon grass. But have you ever wondered the reason behind his bizarre celebration?

12 years ago, Djokovic had stunned then defending champion Rafael Nadal in the final on Centre Court. He then walked to the middle of the Court, kneeled down, tore some leaves off the Court and tasted it.

Expaining the reson behind his celebration, Djokovic had later said: "I didn't know what to do from the emotions that I had at that moment. It was an incredible feeling so the tasting of the grass came spontaneously. It tasted really good!"

Since then, it has become part of his post-match celebration upon Wimbledon title win which he also won in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Opening up on the celebration later in 2018, the year when his unbeaten title reign began, the 36-year-old said: “It’s a little tradition obviously. As a kid I was dreaming of winning Wimbledon, so, like every child, you dream of doing something crazy when you actually achieve it - if you achieve it - and that was one of the things.”

Djokovic eyes Open Era history

On Sunday, Djokovic will be aiming to equal Roger Federer for the most titles won in Open Era at Wimbledon, with the Serb standing one behind. The defending champion will also be aiming for Open Era record for most ever Grand Slams won by a player. male or female. He would go past the legendary Serena Williams to claim his 24th major.

