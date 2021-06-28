Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wimbledon 2021 Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka beats Romania's Monica Niculescu in 1st round
Wimbledon 2021 Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka beats Romania's Monica Niculescu in 1st round

Wimbledon 2021: Here is a look at all the results of Wimbledon 2021 Day 1 matches.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her first round match against Romania's Monica Niculescu REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

Wimbledon, the only grass-court Grand Slam of the year returns after two years. The 2021 Wimbledon Championships will be the 134th edition of the tournament, the 127th staging of the Ladies' Singles Championship event, the 53rd in the Open Era, and the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. While Novak Djokovic is the men's singles defending champion, Romania's Simona Halep will begin her title defence this year.

Here are all the results from Day 1:

1) Aryna Sabalenka wins

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus emerged as the first winner in a Wimbledon Grand Slam match in two years, as she defeated Romania's Monica Niculescu in straight sets in first-round match. Sabalenka won the encounter against her opponent 6-1, 6-4 at Court-One.

(More results awaited)

