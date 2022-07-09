Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina
tennis

Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina

Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: Find out live streaming details for Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina women's singles final.  
Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming
Published on Jul 09, 2022 08:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The women’s singles tournament at Wimbledon 2022 will be coming to a close with a very interesting match-up between power and craft, as Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina takes on Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. Both players are the first from their countries to represent in a Grand Slam singles final, men’s or women’s, and Jabeur is the first Arabian or North African woman to make it to this stage.

Moscow-born Rybakina, who began representing Kazakhstan in 2018, makes it to the final despite the ban on Russian players placed by Wimbledon. She beat Simona Halep in their semifinal and enters the final in a wave of good form. However, Jabeur has been one of the best players on the tour this year, and as the number 3 seed will be considered the favourite heading into the final. She beat surprise package Tatjana Maria, her good friend, in the semifinals.

The winner of this contest, the woman who lifts the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish, will be a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's final take place?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's final will take place from earliest at 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) on Saturday, July 9.

Where will Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's final take place?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's final take place on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

Where will Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's final be broadcasted on TV in India?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's final will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where will Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's final be livestreamed in India?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's final will be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Topics
wimbledon ons jabeur wimbledon championships
