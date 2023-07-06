Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wimbledon 2023 Day 4 Live Updates: Rybakina features in round two tie, Murray vs Tsitsipas Centre Court match in store

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 06, 2023 02:54 PM IST

  • Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 4: Follow Live score and updates of Round 2 action at the All England Club in London.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023 will see Elena Rybakina take on Alize Cornet in the women's singles second round, on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, on Thursday. Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will face fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will take on Adrian Mannarino in the men's singles second round. Day 4 will also see Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in action in their respective second round fixtures. Fans will also get to see Victoria Azarenka take on Nadia Podoroska in the second round, on Court 16.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 06 Jul 2023 02:53 PM

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Other fixtures to watch out for

    Court 3:

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) - 3:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (5) Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

    Court 12:

    Women’s Singles, First Round - (16) Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Jule Niemeier (GER) - 3:30 PM IST

    Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - Matteo Berrettini (ITA) leads Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 1-1 - Not before 5:00 PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (10) Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs (Q) Dominic Stricker (SUI)

    Court 18:

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (32) Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Anett Kontaveit (EST)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (9) Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Mikael Ymer (SWE)

    Court 4:

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs (Q) Sofia Kenin (USA) - 3:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, First Round - (10) Barbora Krejcikova vs (Q) Mirra Andreeva

    Court 11:

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (18) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

    Court 14:

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (14) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Jaume Munar (ESP) - 3:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (32) Ben Shelton (USA) vs Laslo Djere (SRB)

    Court 15:

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (23) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs J.J. Wolf (USA) - 3:30 PM IST

    Court 16:

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (17) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

    Court 17:

    Women’s Singles, First Round - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Anna Bondar (HUN)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (16) Tommy Paul (USA) vs Milos Raonic (CAN)

  • Thu, 06 Jul 2023 02:35 PM

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Court 2 fixtures

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (28) Elise Mertens (BEL) vs (WC) Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 3:30 PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (7) Andrey Rublev vs Aslan Karatsev

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (14) Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Danielle Collins (USA)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

  • Thu, 06 Jul 2023 02:34 PM

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Court 1 fixtures

    Men’s Singles, First Round - (19) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gijs Brouwer (NED) - 5:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (20) Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Sloane Stephens (USA)

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (4) Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

  • Thu, 06 Jul 2023 02:10 PM

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Centre Court fixtures

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (4) Casper Ruud (NOR) vs (WC) Liam Broady (GBR) - 6:00 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (3) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Alize Cornet (FRA)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

  • Thu, 06 Jul 2023 01:56 PM

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023! Stay tuned folks!

