Wimbledon 2023 Day 4 Live Updates: Rybakina features in round two tie, Murray vs Tsitsipas Centre Court match in store

Jul 06, 2023 02:54 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 4: Follow Live score and updates of Round 2 action at the All England Club in London.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023 will see Elena Rybakina take on Alize Cornet in the women's singles second round, on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, on Thursday. Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will face fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will take on Adrian Mannarino in the men's singles second round. Day 4 will also see Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in action in their respective second round fixtures. Fans will also get to see Victoria Azarenka take on Nadia Podoroska in the second round, on Court 16.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:53 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Other fixtures to watch out for

    Court 3:

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) - 3:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (5) Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

    Court 12:

    Women’s Singles, First Round - (16) Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Jule Niemeier (GER) - 3:30 PM IST

    Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - Matteo Berrettini (ITA) leads Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 1-1 - Not before 5:00 PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (10) Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs (Q) Dominic Stricker (SUI)

    Court 18:

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (32) Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Anett Kontaveit (EST)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (9) Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Mikael Ymer (SWE)

    Court 4:

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs (Q) Sofia Kenin (USA) - 3:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, First Round - (10) Barbora Krejcikova vs (Q) Mirra Andreeva

    Court 11:

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (18) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

    Court 14:

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (14) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Jaume Munar (ESP) - 3:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (32) Ben Shelton (USA) vs Laslo Djere (SRB)

    Court 15:

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (23) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs J.J. Wolf (USA) - 3:30 PM IST

    Court 16:

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (17) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

    Court 17:

    Women’s Singles, First Round - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Anna Bondar (HUN)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (16) Tommy Paul (USA) vs Milos Raonic (CAN)

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:35 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Court 2 fixtures

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (28) Elise Mertens (BEL) vs (WC) Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 3:30 PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (7) Andrey Rublev vs Aslan Karatsev

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (14) Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Danielle Collins (USA)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:34 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Court 1 fixtures

    Men’s Singles, First Round - (19) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gijs Brouwer (NED) - 5:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (20) Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Sloane Stephens (USA)

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (4) Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:10 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Centre Court fixtures

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (4) Casper Ruud (NOR) vs (WC) Liam Broady (GBR) - 6:00 PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Second Round - (3) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Alize Cornet (FRA)

    Men’s Singles, Second Round - (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

  • Jul 06, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023! Stay tuned folks!

Updated on Jul 06, 2023 02:35 PM IST

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 4: Follow Live score and updates of Round 2 action at the All England Club in London.

ByHT Sports Desk

Federer's bombastic take on Djokovic aiming to match his Wimbledon record

With Novak Djokovic aiming to match Roger Federer's record tally of eight Wimbledon titles, the Swiss legend made a bombastic statement on the Serb.

Wimbledon: Roger Federer wished Novak Djokovic luck.
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches

The All England Club coordinated with London police and other agencies to increase security for this year's tournament.

A Just Stop Oil protester is taken off court 18 after throwing confetti on to the grass during a Wimbledon match(AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 09:46 AM IST
PTI |

Watch: Just Stop Oil protester invades court, wrestles with Wimbledon security

Just Stop Oils disrupted two Wimbledon matches on Wednesday, similar to their actions during the ongoing Ashes series.

Wimbledon: Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted matches.
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 08:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Love is in the air at Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are dating

“It’s different kind of nerves," Badosa said in describing what it's like to be cheering for Tsitsipas as opposed to playing her own contests.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 06:50 AM IST
AP |

Tsitsipas survives Thiem thriller to book Murray showdown at Wimbledon

While Tsitsipas was pushed to the brink in a gruelling first-round tie lasting almost four hours, Murray is well-rested after crushing Ryan Peniston.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates beating Austria's Dominic Thiem(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 06:39 AM IST
AFP |

Djokovic celebrates 350th Grand Slam win at Wimbledon, advances to third round

The defending champion beat his unseeded Australian opponent 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 to reach the third round.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his second round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 06, 2023 12:21 AM IST
AFP |

Back at Wimbledon, Medvedev gets a warm reception and the win

The Russian world No.3 appreciated the support after a comfortable win, though the All England lawns are not his favourite surface.

The All England Club welcomed Medvedev back, with not just a win but also a warm reception.(Getty)
tennis
Published on Jul 05, 2023 10:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Superb Iga Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round

Once Iga Swiatek found her range with her lethal forehand, the four-times Grand Slam champion was unstoppable.

Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo (AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 05, 2023 10:22 PM IST
Reuters | , London

Wimbledon's Dhoni nickname for Federer on Centre Court return; CSK's reply gold

Wimbledon used MS Dhoni's nickname for Roger Federer on social media, and received an epic response from CSK.

Wimbledon used MS Dhoni's nickname for Roger Federer.
tennis
Published on Jul 05, 2023 07:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Murray jokes about Federer's presence in Wimbledon with hilarious revelation

Andy Murray joked about Roger Federer's presence in his Wimbledon opener and reminded fans of a funny incident.

Andy Murray joked about Roger Federer's presence in his Wimbledon opener.
tennis
Updated on Jul 05, 2023 05:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘I’m not Russian’: Azarenka left confused by reporter in Wimbledon

During a Wimbledon press conference, Victoria Azarenka was asked a slightly awkward question, which took her aback.

Victoria Azarenka in action.
tennis
Updated on Jul 05, 2023 06:33 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 Day 3 Highlights: Djokovic beats Thompson in straight sets

Wimbledon 2023 Highlights Day 3: Here's what happened in Round 1 & 2 action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Day 3 Highlights(REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun

Defending champion Djokovic faces Thompson on Wednesday, and though the odds will be heavily stacked in the Serbian's favour.

Wimbledon - Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his first round match(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 05, 2023 07:42 AM IST
Reuters |

Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom

A classic battle of Britain it wasn't, as opponent Ryan Peniston failed to live up to the occasion, but Murray played his part to perfection

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates beating Britain's Ryan Peniston during their men's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 04, 2023 11:11 PM IST
Reuters |
