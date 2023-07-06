Wimbledon 2023 Day 4 Live Updates: Rybakina features in round two tie, Murray vs Tsitsipas Centre Court match in store

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4: Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023 will see Elena Rybakina take on Alize Cornet in the women's singles second round, on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, on Thursday. Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will face fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will take on Adrian Mannarino in the men's singles second round. Day 4 will also see Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in action in their respective second round fixtures. Fans will also get to see Victoria Azarenka take on Nadia Podoroska in the second round, on Court 16.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 4